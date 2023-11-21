Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.67

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.67 and last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 325738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Daktronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Daktronics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $529.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Daktronics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $232.53 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Daktronics news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $113,557.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 208,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,558.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Daktronics news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 22,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $212,677.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,967.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 12,250 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $113,557.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 208,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,558.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,750 shares of company stock worth $333,634 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Daktronics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 26.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Daktronics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,970,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after buying an additional 186,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,362,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 96,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Daktronics by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 368,099 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

