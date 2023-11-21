Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $220.23 and last traded at $220.07. Approximately 1,670,539 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,932,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.

Get Danaher alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.50. The stock has a market cap of $162.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 137,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,158,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.5% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,846,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Danaher by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 29,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.