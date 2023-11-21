Davis R M Inc. Decreases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $720.92 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $781.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $652.37 and its 200 day moving average is $676.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.