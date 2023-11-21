DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Shares of DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 17665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

DeepMarkit Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of C$520,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11.

DeepMarkit Company Profile

DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp.

