Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Director Rosalind Advisors, Inc. Purchases 100,000 Shares

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) Director Rosalind Advisors, Inc. purchased 100,000 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,038,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,187.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Delcath Systems Trading Up 8.5 %

NASDAQ:DCTH traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.93. 403,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.51. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.10). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 2,571.64% and a negative net margin of 2,079.17%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Delcath Systems by 4,488.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

