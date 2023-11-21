dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target Lowered to C$11.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 108.71% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of dentalcorp in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.31.
dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
