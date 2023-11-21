Deuterium Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 652 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 652 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Netflix by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,790 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 6.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 130,991 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $57,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 196.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 486,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $73,958,000 after purchasing an additional 322,301 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 247,073 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $108,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 0.1 %

NFLX stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $474.71. The stock had a trading volume of 925,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,697,628. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $403.19 and a 200 day moving average of $410.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile



Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

