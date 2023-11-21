Deuterium Capital Management LLC Makes New $359,000 Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,929 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $41,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,063,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,393,016. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $193.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

