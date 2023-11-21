Deuterium Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,407 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,614 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises approximately 1.9% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 114.4% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HDB traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $59.20. 501,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,408. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.65.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HDB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

