Deuterium Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.87. 2,311,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,229,190. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The stock has a market cap of $173.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.20 and its 200 day moving average is $87.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

