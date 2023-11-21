Deuterium Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,017 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,924,000 after acquiring an additional 55,156 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.53. 281,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,472. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $94.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.36 and its 200 day moving average is $232.98.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $12,955,334.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,891.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.42.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

