Deuterium Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,137 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,137 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 104,263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,918,052,000 after purchasing an additional 341,369,646 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,498,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,662,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,693,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,347,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,841 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $221.42. The company had a trading volume of 380,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,384. The stock has a market cap of $134.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,974 shares of company stock worth $2,416,899 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

View Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

