Deuterium Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,854 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Home Depot makes up about 0.8% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus cut their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,095 shares of company stock worth $4,888,003. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.0 %

HD stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.19. 1,052,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,818. The stock has a market cap of $305.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.89.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

