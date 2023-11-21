Deuterium Capital Management LLC Sells 8,883 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,883 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,595. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.34. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.32%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.