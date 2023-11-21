Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for NEXT (LON:NXT)

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 7,350 ($91.96) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NXT. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,925 ($86.64).

Shares of NEXT stock traded down GBX 4.31 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 7,711.69 ($96.48). 124,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,733. The stock has a market cap of £9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,348.20, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.89. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 5,468 ($68.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,768 ($97.19). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,185.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,931.15.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

