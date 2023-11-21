Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for NEXT (LON:NXT)

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 7,350 ($91.96) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.69% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NXT. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,925 ($86.64).
NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.
