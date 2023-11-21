DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY24 guidance to $12.00-$12.60 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

NYSE:DKS traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.21. 5,472,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,022. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $152.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $153.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $141.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,721,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

