Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DLG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DLG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 161 ($2.01) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 161 ($2.01) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 166 ($2.08) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 169 ($2.11).
Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
