Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.48 and last traded at $14.39. Approximately 10,493,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 14,569,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Up 3.7 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a $0.1126 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Microsoft’s dynamic move: Shares surge as new AI unit established
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Wynn Resorts has an ace up its sleeve
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Zoom Video Communications: A tech phoenix ready to rise
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.