Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.48 and last traded at $14.39. Approximately 10,493,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 14,569,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Up 3.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a $0.1126 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLL. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $3,082,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 134.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $836,000. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 122.1% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 95,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 52,579 shares during the last quarter.

