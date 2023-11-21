DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Stock Price Down 25%

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 114,040 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 55,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Stock Down 17.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,638.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.46.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

(Get Free Report)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.