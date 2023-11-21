DSM Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 148,506 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 148,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,483,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.3% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,111,842,000 after buying an additional 406,136,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,423,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,111,439,000 after buying an additional 633,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after buying an additional 1,764,312 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,354,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,544,130,000 after buying an additional 194,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after buying an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $11.17 on Tuesday, reaching $480.20. The stock had a trading volume of 623,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,854. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $478.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $609.85. The company has a market capitalization of $185.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $4,561,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,835,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $4,561,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,835,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $10,778,910. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

