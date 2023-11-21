DSM Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

DSM Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,452 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 73,301 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 5.6% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Adobe worth $345,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 166.7% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $609.24. 335,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $545.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.47. The company has a market cap of $277.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $615.57.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

