Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DUK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.37. The company had a trading volume of 288,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,326. The firm has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

