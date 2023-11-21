Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,045 ($13.07) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DNLM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dunelm Group to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($12.51) to GBX 1,100 ($13.76) in a report on Monday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($16.76) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,214.17 ($15.19).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNLM

Dunelm Group Stock Down 3.8 %

Insider Transactions at Dunelm Group

Shares of DNLM stock traded down GBX 41 ($0.51) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,045 ($13.07). The stock had a trading volume of 102,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,276. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 930 ($11.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,335.54 ($16.71). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,045.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,098.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of £2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,393.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, insider Luisa Wright sold 4,219 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.19), for a total value of £41,093.06 ($51,411.31). In other Dunelm Group news, insider Luisa Wright sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.19), for a total transaction of £41,093.06 ($51,411.31). Also, insider Nick Wilkinson bought 10,843 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,091 ($13.65) per share, for a total transaction of £118,297.13 ($148,000.91). Company insiders own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.