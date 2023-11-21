Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Insider Acquires £118,297.13 in Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) insider Nick Wilkinson acquired 10,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,091 ($13.65) per share, for a total transaction of £118,297.13 ($148,000.91).

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:DNLM traded down GBX 41 ($0.51) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,045 ($13.07). 102,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.98. Dunelm Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 930 ($11.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,335.54 ($16.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,448.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,045.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,098.04.

Dunelm Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is 5,600.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DNLM shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($16.76) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Dunelm Group to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,000 ($12.51) to GBX 1,100 ($13.76) in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,248 ($15.61).

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

Featured Stories

