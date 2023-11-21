Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Stock Price Up 4%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) was up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.08. Approximately 117,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 454,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

The stock has a market cap of $668.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.16). Analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 9,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $73,548.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,077. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,243 shares of company stock valued at $145,621. 32.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 33.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 49,883 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 14.2% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 723,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 111,423.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 263,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 262,960 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

