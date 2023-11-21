E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 247,532 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,250,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at $49,538,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $5,573,990. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

MRVL traded down $1.87 on Tuesday, reaching $54.51. 3,633,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,833,585. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of -128.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.90.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

