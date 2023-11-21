E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 445,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MINISO Group from $24.30 to $27.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE MNSO traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.95. 1,571,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,961. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.37.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.81 million. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 15.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

