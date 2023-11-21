E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,753 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,992,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,842,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.91. The company has a market cap of $319.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

