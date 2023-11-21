E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:EL traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.11. 652,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $283.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.28.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.68%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.48.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

