E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $921,000 Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Booking were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,160.00. The company had a trading volume of 63,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,597. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,002.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,897.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market cap of $110.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,899.31 and a 52-week high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $67.85 by $4.47. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $53.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 147.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,346.21.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,989 shares of company stock valued at $15,303,166 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

