E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,112 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 0.5% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.0 %

AVGO traded down $9.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $986.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,101,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,546. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $871.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $843.08. The company has a market capitalization of $407.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $514.83 and a one year high of $999.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.07 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

