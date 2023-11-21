E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,042 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,327,918. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $171.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.98.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,564 shares in the company, valued at $673,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.29, for a total transaction of $2,945,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,361,871.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,886,781 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

