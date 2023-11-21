E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 7,294 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,007 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,294 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Stock Performance
Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,308,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,710,691. The firm has a market cap of $171.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
