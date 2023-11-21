E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 85 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,838 shares of company stock worth $18,294,246. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $903.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $7.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $793.66. 104,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,434. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $668.00 and a one year high of $853.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $816.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $781.84.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $2.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

