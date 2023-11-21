Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,330 shares during the period. Eagle Materials makes up approximately 0.5% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Eagle Materials worth $9,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 13.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 39.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 1.8 %

EXP stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.90. The stock had a trading volume of 119,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,446. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.25 and a 12-month high of $195.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.19.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 40.45%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXP. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $375,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,637.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $375,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,637.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

