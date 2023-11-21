Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 97,501.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,464,000 after acquiring an additional 83,390,275 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,277,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,976,000 after purchasing an additional 551,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,387,000 after purchasing an additional 59,126 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,017,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,357,000 after purchasing an additional 135,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,622,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,416,000 after purchasing an additional 414,592 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $468.09. The company had a trading volume of 116,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $451.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $544.01.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ELV. TD Cowen upped their price target on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

