Elgethun Capital Management Purchases Shares of 2,610 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,228,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,468,000 after purchasing an additional 241,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.08. The stock had a trading volume of 944,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

