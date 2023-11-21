Elgethun Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global accounts for approximately 1.4% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Elgethun Capital Management owned 0.06% of Liberty Global worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Liberty Global by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 68.7% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,937.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $505,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,937.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,997 shares of company stock worth $3,456,514 in the last ninety days. 9.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LBTYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.79. The company had a trading volume of 661,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,187. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $22.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average is $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

