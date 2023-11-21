Elgethun Capital Management Sells 1,048 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Elgethun Capital Management cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,360 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.3% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 319,409.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 581,508 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,603,000 after acquiring an additional 581,326 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050,067 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $104,020,000 after acquiring an additional 164,508 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 7.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 337,635 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,446,000 after acquiring an additional 24,594 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 194.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,730,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $92,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.85. 1,427,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,369,977. The company has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.73. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.