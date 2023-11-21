Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Increased by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 3.4% of Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $49,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 436,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,776,000 after buying an additional 82,691 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $233,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,550,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 72.0% in the second quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.38, for a total transaction of $35,243,045.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,312,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,611,487,122.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.38, for a total transaction of $35,243,045.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,312,939 shares in the company, valued at $55,611,487,122.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 535,538 shares of company stock worth $20,881,299,452. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.4 %

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $595.23. 917,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,700. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $578.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $629.97. The stock has a market cap of $565.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

