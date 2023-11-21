Employees Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $45,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 35.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 36.8% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,901. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $293.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $126.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.