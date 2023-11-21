Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $12.45 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,610 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 93,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 54,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12,023.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 739.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 148,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after buying an additional 130,945 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 838,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,060,000 after buying an additional 348,406 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE C traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,288,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,524,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.94.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.28.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

