Empresaria Group (LON:EMR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.50

Shares of Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 31.50 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.39), with a volume of 367658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.50).

Empresaria Group Trading Down 21.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £15.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1,575.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.53.

About Empresaria Group

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers permanent placement, temporary and contract staffing, executive search, offshore recruitment, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as bespoke solutions for clients and candidates.

