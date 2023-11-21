Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) has been given a C$10.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Enerflex from C$11.75 to C$8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.69.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enerflex

Enerflex Stock Performance

Enerflex Company Profile

Shares of EFX traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$5.79. 213,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,629. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$5.44 and a twelve month high of C$11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$717.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.97.

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.