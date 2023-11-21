Enviva (NYSE:EVA) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 181.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EVA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enviva in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Enviva in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Enviva from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

EVA traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,847. The firm has a market cap of $105.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. Enviva has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $61.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17). Enviva had a negative net margin of 29.65% and a negative return on equity of 104.81%. The business had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.38 million. Analysts expect that Enviva will post -4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Inclusive Capital Partners, L. sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $3,352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,348,710 shares in the company, valued at $7,969,577.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enviva by 6.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Enviva by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Enviva by 20.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

