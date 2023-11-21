EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$91.43.

EQB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$97.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of EQB from C$93.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of EQB traded down C$0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$72.88. 53,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,348. The company has a market cap of C$2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$72.45. EQB has a 52-week low of C$53.86 and a 52-week high of C$84.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. EQB’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

