EQB (TSE:EQB) PT Lowered to C$99.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$100.00 to C$99.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.12% from the company’s previous close.

EQB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on EQB from C$93.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$97.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EQB from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, EQB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$93.86.

Get EQB alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EQB

EQB Price Performance

EQB Company Profile

EQB stock traded down C$1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$72.73. 48,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,322. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$72.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$72.45. EQB has a 12 month low of C$53.86 and a 12 month high of C$84.79. The company has a market cap of C$2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.69.

(Get Free Report)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.