Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exponent in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Exponent in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Trading Up 0.2 %

EXPO traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.10. 39,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,477. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.61 and a 52 week high of $112.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day moving average of $88.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.63.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.39 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 18.83%. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPO shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Exponent

Exponent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.