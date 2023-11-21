Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Down 6.5%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.44. 294,575 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 433,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXAI. Bank of America reduced their price target on Exscientia from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Exscientia from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exscientia from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Exscientia Trading Down 7.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $650.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Exscientia by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Exscientia by 101.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Exscientia by 2,269.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Exscientia in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exscientia in the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia Company Profile

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

See Also

