Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Down 6.5%

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2023

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAIGet Free Report) traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.44. 294,575 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 433,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXAI. Bank of America reduced their price target on Exscientia from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Exscientia from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exscientia from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXAI

Exscientia Trading Down 7.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $650.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Exscientia by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Exscientia by 101.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Exscientia by 2,269.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Exscientia in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exscientia in the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.