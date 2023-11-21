Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.5% of Covestor Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,310,373 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,218,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,740,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711,599 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM remained flat at $104.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 6,623,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,899,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

